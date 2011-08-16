CARDIFF Argentina will be looking to confirm their team to meet England in their World Cup opener next month when they face Wales in a test at the Millennium Stadium Saturday.

Coach Santiago Phelan named a Pumas side Tuesday with no real surprises although they will take the field without centre Gonzalo Tiesi, who is nursing a shoulder knock, and experienced prop Martin Scelzo who is included in the replacements.

The team, captained by Felipe Contepomi from flyhalf given the absence through injury of Juan Martin Hernandez, could well be the same outfit who take on England in Dunedin in the Pool B opener on September 10, apart from Tiesi.

Playing at outside centre instead of Tiesi is Marcelo Bosch while prop Juan Figallo is in a front row including two veterans of Argentina's third place at the 2007 World Cup, Rodrigo Roncero and hooker Mario Ledesma who is going to his fourth finals.

Other forwards who shone in 2007 and are in Phelan's mostly French-based side are lock Patricio Albacete and back rowers Juan Fernandez Lobbe and Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Nicolas Vergallo has the difficult task of filling the scrumhalf position formerly occupied by inspirational 2007 captain Agustin Pichot.

Wing Horacio Agulla is going to his second World Cup, fullback Martin Rodriguez and left wing Gonzalo Camacho to their first.

Argentina, who had it easy in a 78-15 romp against a weak South America XV 10 days ago, also play English club side Worcester Warriors next Tuesday in their final tournament warmup.

Argentina - 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Gonzalo Camacho, 10-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 9-Nicolas Vergallo; 8-Juan Fernandez Lobbe, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Mariano Galarza, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Nicolas Sanchez, 22-Juan Imhoff.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)