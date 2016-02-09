Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar did not suffer a serious injury and has made "excellent progress" in his recovery from an ankle sprain that forced him to limp out of Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland, the team said.

A decision on Biggar's fitness to face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday will be taken later in the week, the WRU said in a statement to allay fears the number 10 could miss the rest of the championship.

Biggar, one of the standout performers at last year's Rugby World Cup, sustained the injury early in the 16-16 draw in Dublin and, despite playing on with heavy strapping for several minutes, was forced off midway through the first half.

"Indications are that the injury is not considered long term and decisions over his availability for this weekend will be made later in the week," the WRU said on Tuesday.

Biggar was replaced by Rhys Priestland who kicked 11 points as Wales hit back from 13-0 down to force a draw in their tournament opener.

Priestland, capped 41 times but now second choice behind Biggar, announced in October that he was taking a sabbatical from internationals to focus on club rugby with Bath.

But he reversed his decision in December and made himself available for selection.

