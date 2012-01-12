Namibia's Darryl De La Harpe tackles Wales' Lloyd Burns (C) during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

LONDON Wales hooker Lloyd Burns will miss the Six Nations and be sidelined for three months after suffering a neck injury, his club Newport Gwent Dragons said on Thursday.

"Lloyd has been advised to withdraw from rugby for at least three months in order to fully rehab his neck," Dragons director of rugby Robert Beale said in a statement.

"We are obviously disappointed for Lloyd, particularly with the Six Nations coming up, but Lloyd's safety and welfare has to be paramount."

Burns, 27, has won seven caps since rising to prominence last year, going from playing club rugby with Cross Keys while working as a bricklayer to moving up to Welsh regional side Newport before being selected in the World Cup squad.

With skipper and fellow hooker Matthew Rees missing the New Zealand tournament, also with a neck problem, Burns made four appearances as Wales reached the semi-finals.

Rees and Huw Bennett, who started in the 24-18 defeat by Australia in Cardiff on December 2, will compete for the starting slot in the Six Nations.

Wales open their campaign away to Ireland on February 5.

(Writing by Justin Palmer)