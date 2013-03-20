Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Wales and Cardiff Blues winger Alex Cuthbert, a leading contender for a place in the British and Irish Lions side to tour Australia this year, will be out of action for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Cuthbert scored two tries in Wales' 30-3 win over England at the Millennium stadium last Saturday which clinched the Six Nations championship.
A statement on the club's website (www.cardiffblues.com) on Wednesday said Cuthbert had strained his hamstring in the opening 30 minutes of the match.
"He is expected to be out for between four to six weeks," the statement said.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.