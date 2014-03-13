England's Owen Farrell (L) challenges Wales' Leigh Halfpenny during their Six Nations international rugby union match at Twickenham in London March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny will be sidelined for up to four months with a shoulder injury sustained in the 29-18 defeat by England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who is set to join European champions Toulon next season from the Cardiff Blues, dislocated his shoulder while attempting a tackle late in the match.

"Wales and Cardiff Blues fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who dislocated his right shoulder against England on Sunday, will undergo surgery tomorrow (Friday)," the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said in a statement on Thursday.

"He is expected to be out for up to four months."

Halfpenny was replaced in the squad for Wales's final Six Nations match with Scotland on Saturday by Liam Williams, and could be in a race to regain fitness for the two-test series in South Africa in June.

The WRU also said scrumhalf Rhys Webb was released from the team with an ankle injury, and will be assessed by the Ospreys medical staff.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)