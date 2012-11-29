Wales' Gethin Jenkins yawns as he stretches during their Captain's run at Eden Park in Auckland October 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Wales have recalled experienced prop Gethin Jenkins in one of four changes to their pack for Saturday's test against Australia in Cardiff.

Jenkins, who has 93 international caps, replaces Paul James, who has been made unavailable by his club Bath, and Scott Andrews comes in for prop Aaron Jarvis who was injured in last week's 33-10 defeat by New Zealand.

Ian Evans was named at lock for Bradley Davies, who has concussion, and flanker Aaron Shingler was preferred to Ryan Jones.

"We need to pick up again where we left off in the second half last week," Wales coach Warren Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Football Union statement on Thursday.

"We managed to retain 73 percent possession after the break against the All Blacks and win the territory battle, and we need to put Australia under similar pressure from the outset.

"We have played them regularly over the last couple of years and have come close to winning on a number of occasions, but have not quite been able to get ourselves over the chalk of the finish line."

Wales have suffered a disappointing run of results, losing to Argentina, Samoa and the All Blacks in the last three weeks.

Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Ian Evans, 3-Scott Andrews, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Tavis Knoyle, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Scott Williams

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Wildey)