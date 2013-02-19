Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Wales flanker Sam Warburton has been named on the replacements' bench for Saturday's Six nations match against Italy, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
Warburton missed the 16-6 victory in France due to a shoulder injury and Ryan Jones took over the captaincy, with coach Rob Howley naming the same team last week to take on the Italians in Rome.
Experienced lock Alun Wyn Jones was also named on the bench in place of Lou Reed.
"We announced last week that we would reward the starting XV that beat France by keeping faith with the same line-up for this weekend's game," Howley said.
"The side is fit and raring to go and on the bench we have brought in Sam (Warburton) and Alun Wyn (Jones), who have both returned from injury which is a boost to the squad."
Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips; 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Richard Hibbard, 3-Adam Jones, 4-Andrew Coombs, 5-Ian Evans, 6-Ryan Jones (captain), 7-Justin Tipuric (captain), 8-Toby Faletau.
Replacement: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Craig Mitchell, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.