The British and Irish Lions team player Adam Jones shields his eyes from the sun during a training session in Perth June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Prop Adam Jones and centre Jonathan Davies have been ruled out of Wales' three remaining November internationals through injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Jones suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 24-15 defeat by South Africa while Davies is set to undergo surgery on a pectoral muscle rupture later this week and will be sidelined for up to four months.

Wales face Argentina at the Millennium stadium on Saturday before games with Tonga on November 22 and Australia on November 30.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)