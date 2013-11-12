Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Prop Adam Jones and centre Jonathan Davies have been ruled out of Wales' three remaining November internationals through injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
Jones suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 24-15 defeat by South Africa while Davies is set to undergo surgery on a pectoral muscle rupture later this week and will be sidelined for up to four months.
Wales face Argentina at the Millennium stadium on Saturday before games with Tonga on November 22 and Australia on November 30.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.