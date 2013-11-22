British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland speaks during a news conference, after the team won the test series over the Australia Wallabies, in central Sydney July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wales helped Warren Gatland celebrate a century of matches as an international coach with a tough 17-7 victory over Tonga in Cardiff on Friday.

The New Zealander, who has also been in charge of Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, saw his side outscore the Pacific Islanders by two tries to one to follow Saturday's victory over Argentina, their first win at home in a November test since 2009.

The Cardiff match failed to hit the heights as a spectacle, with poor kicking and numerous errors contributing to a scoreless second half.

After Leigh Halfpenny opened the scoring with a penalty, the fullback, a nominee for the International Rugby Board's player of the year award, helped set up the first try after 15 minutes.

Halfpenny made a short break before slipping the ball to centre Owen Williams who shrugged off two weak tackles on his way to the line.

Nine minutes later the Welsh backline were in action again, Ashley Beck showing some deft footwork by the left touch line before reaching out to score following a barnstorming run from George North.

Handling errors and a misfiring lineout prevented Tonga stringing together a meaningful period of possession until they rallied with a try before the break, an offload from Viliami Ma'afu helping set up wing Viliami Helu and his angled run beat the home defence.

Gatland made 11 changes from the Argentina win, helping to explain a somewhat disjointed effort by the home side.

One of the newcomers - 19-year-old Hallam Amos - went close to scoring on his debut early in the second half when he had his foot dragged into touch by Siale Piutau's covering tackle.

Luke Charteris had the ball dislodged while attempting to force the ball down after 62 minutes while North had a try disallowed for obstruction as Wales failed to breach the Tongan defence for more than 50 minutes.

Wales host Australia in the final match of their November series next week.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)