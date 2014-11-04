Sam Warburton, captain of Wales (L) poses holding the Six Nations trophy with Warren Gatland, coach of Wales holding the Triple Crown trophy during the launch of the Six Nations rugby championship at the Hurlingham Club in London January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Wales have recalled flanker Sam Warburton and fullback Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday's test against Australia in Cardiff.

Hooker Richard Hibbard and scrumhalf Rhys Webb, who also missed this year's tour of South Africa due to injury, were also included in the starting line-up.

George North and Jamie Roberts form a formidable centre partnership and prop Paul James continues in the front row alongside Samson Lee and Hibbard.

Wales have lost their last eight tests against Australia by single-figure margins.

"We have spoke a lot about this autumn and the year ahead and we are really excited to kick off the campaign this weekend," coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday.

"We have had a couple of very hard weeks at training, the squad have been put through their paces but have come through well.

"It's good to be able to bring back a number of players who missed the last two tests, and they add to what is a very experienced side."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)