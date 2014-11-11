Gethin Jenkins (C) becomes Wales's record cap-holder with 105 caps during their Six Nations Championship rugby union match against Scotland at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Wales have made eight changes to the side that lost to Australia for Saturday's test against Fiji in Cardiff, with prop Gethin Jenkins returning to captain the team.

Hooker Scott Baldwin will make his first Wales start in the new-look front-row alongside Jenkins who will lead the side for the fourth time in Sam Warburton's absence.

Warburton is replaced by Justin Tipuric and Bradley Davies and Luke Charteris come into the second-row.

Liam Williams starts at fullback in place of Leigh Halfpenny, who went off with concussion in the first half of last weekend's 33-28 defeat by Australia at the Millennium Stadium.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar sustained a groin injury against the Wallabies and he is replaced by Rhys Priestland who partners recalled scrumhalf Mike Phillips.

Wales also welcome back centre Scott Williams following his recovery from injury.

"We have made a number of changes, but we are going out there with what we think is a strong side to take on Fiji," coach Warren Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement on Tuesday.

"We were pleased with the performance last week and we will be looking to build on that and get the result we want this weekend.

"We have made some changes, some have been enforced due to injury but we don’t feel it weakens the side."

Wales team - 15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Scott Baldwin, 1-Gethins Jenkins (captain)

Replacements: 16-Emyr Phillips, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Alun-Wyn Jones. 20-James King, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Cory Allen

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)