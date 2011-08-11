Wales' Gavin Henson (R) and Ireland's Gordon D'Arcy fail to catch the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Wales gave Gavin Henson an opportunity on Thursday to press his World Cup claims by selecting the controversial centre for Saturday's return clash against England at the Millennium Stadium.

Henson, 29, who was a key member of the 2005 and 2008 grand slam teams, was recalled after a two-year absence for Wales's match against the Barbarians in June.

He has never appeared in a World Cup and is not attached to a club having been released by Saracens and Toulouse after brief sojourns at the English and French clubs.

Jamie Roberts moves to outside centre to accommodate Henson while James Hook returns after a neck injury to play at fullback.

Hook replaces Morgan Stoddart who broke his leg during Wales's 23-19 defeat at Twickenham last Saturday in the first World Cup warm-up match between the two sides.

"We need the win this weekend, it's as simple as that," coach Warren Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk).

"We've told the players that for us to be regarded as contenders at the rugby World Cup we need to beat England at home this weekend, to send out the message to everyone that we are contenders."

Wales play world champions South Africa, Fiji, Samoa and Namibia in their World Cup group.

Wales - 15-James Hook, 14-George North, 13-Jamie Roberts, 12-Gavin Henson, 11-Shane Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Craig Mitchell, 2-LLoyd Burns, 1-Paul James.

Replacements: 16-Huw Bennett, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Josh Turnbull, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Travis Knoyle, 21-Scott Williams, 22-Aled Brew.

(Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)