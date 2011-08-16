LONDON Wales announced nine changes to the side that beat England last Saturday for their final World Cup warm-up match against Argentina back at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff Saturday (kick-off 2:30 p.m.).

Ryan Jones will captain the side for a record-equalling 28th time, as Matthew Rees has been ruled out of the tournament with a neck injury and current skipper Sam Warburton is rested.

Martyn Williams and Jones will add a combined total of 151 caps to the back row, with Jones equalling Ieuan Evans's national record as captain.

Williams will win his 99th cap, taking him a step closer to the appearance record of 100, held jointly by Gareth Thomas and Stephen Jones, although Jones could pull clear if he comes off the bench to win his 101st cap.

Head coach Warren Gatland, looking ahead to next month's World Cup in New Zealand, said: "Criteria for selection has been about putting together a side to win the game, but also about giving some players the opportunity to impress and, therefore, bid for selection for the World Cup.

"In some areas we are also looking at combinations with that opening game against South Africa on September 11 always kept in mind.

"Beating the Pumas Saturday would also mean we retain that all-important winning momentum going into the World Cup.

"But there are still many places up for grabs on that plane to New Zealand and the players all know they need to perform against the Pumas in order to further their own as well as the national cause."

Among the changes from last Saturday are first starts in the warm-ups for full-back Lee Byrne, wing Leigh Halfpenny, scrumhalf Tavis Knoyle, hooker Richard Hibbard, prop Adam Jones and Williams.

Team: Lee Byrne; Leigh Halfpenny, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, George North; James Hook, Tavis Knoyle; Paul James, Richard Hibbard, Adam Jones, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Martyn Williams, Ryan Jones (captain).

(Writing by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)