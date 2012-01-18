LONDON Centre Gavin Henson was recalled by Wales in a provisional 45-man squad named on Wednesday for the Six Nations tournament starting next month.

The 29-year-old missed last year's World Cup, in which Wales reached the semi-finals, after suffering a wrist injury in the warm-up win over England in August.

Henson, capped 33 times and part of Wales's 2005 and 2008 Six Nations grand slam-winning teams, had returned to the international fold in June after a two-year absence caused by injury and off-field distractions.

Coach Warren Gatland has stuck with the majority of his World Cup squad, although injuries deprive him of locks Luke Charteris and Alun Wyn Jones.

Gatland called up six uncapped players; winger Harry Robinson, scrumhalf Rhys Webb, centre Ashley Beck, prop Rhodri Jones, fullback Liam Williams and lock Lou Reed.

The squad will be reduced following a seven-day training camp next week in Gdansk, Poland.

Wales start the tournament against Ireland in Dublin on February 5.

Squad:

Forwards: Craig Mitchell, Adam Jones, Ryan Bevington, Gethin Jenkins, Paul James, Rhys Gill, Rhodri Jones, Matthew Rees, Huw Bennett, Ken Owens, Bradley Davies, Ian Evans, Lou Reed, Ryan Jones, Dan Lydiate, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Toby Faletau, Andy Powell.

Backs: Mike Phillips, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Webb, Rhys Priestland, James Hook, Jamie Roberts, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Gavin Henson, Ashley Beck, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Alex Cuthbert, Harry Robinson, Liam Williams, Lee Byrne.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)