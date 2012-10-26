LONDON Wales tighthead prop Adams Jones will miss the autumn internationals against Argentina, Samoa, New Zealand and Australia because of a knee injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Friday.

"The Ospreys prop will undergo a rehabilitation period of between six to 10 weeks with regular assessments to establish an accurate return to play time," a statement on the WRU website (www.wru.co.uk) said.

"He originally injured his knee in early September and has been troubled with symptoms since that injury, but suffered a re-injury during the Ospreys' Heineken cup fixture against Leicester last weekend."

Jones's withdrawal gives an opportunity to his Ospreys' team mate Aaron Jarvis to make his test debut against Argentina at the Millennium stadium on November 10.

