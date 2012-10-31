LONDON Wales forward Ryan Jones will undergo scans on an injured shoulder ahead of the autumn internationals against Argentina, Samoa, New Zealand and Australia, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The backrow forward, who has captained Wales a joint-record 28 times, returned from training in Poland where he has been managing a shoulder problem predating his arrival.

Wales take on Argentina on November 10 in Cardiff and play Samoa six days later before welcoming world champions New Zealand on November 24 and twice World Cup winners Australia on December 1.

(Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey)