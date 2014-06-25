Wales prop Samson Lee has been banned for five weeks for headbutting South Africa lock Flip van der Merwe during his side's 31-30 second test defeat in Nelspruit on Saturday, the International Rugby Board have announced.

Lee, 21, was cited after the match and had an initial 10-week ban cut in half after he admitted to reckless conduct.

The ban will mean that Lee will miss the first three matches of Scarlets' Pro12 season and two earlier warm-up games.

