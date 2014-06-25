United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Wales prop Samson Lee has been banned for five weeks for headbutting South Africa lock Flip van der Merwe during his side's 31-30 second test defeat in Nelspruit on Saturday, the International Rugby Board have announced.
Lee, 21, was cited after the match and had an initial 10-week ban cut in half after he admitted to reckless conduct.
The ban will mean that Lee will miss the first three matches of Scarlets' Pro12 season and two earlier warm-up games.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by David Goodman)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.