Josh Lewsey (L) of London Wasps evades the challenge of Ben Kay (R) and Ben Herring of Leicester Tigers to score a try during the Premiership rugby union final at Twickenham in London in this May 31, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former England World Cup winning fullback Josh Lewsey has been appointed head of rugby for Wales, working with head coach Warren Gatland, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

The WRU said Lewsey, who retired as a player in 2009 and whose mother is originally from South Wales, would take up his new role at the end of September.

The 2003 World Cup winner worked with Gatland at London Wasps, where he won two European Cups and four national championships.

"We are delighted to have been able to secure someone of the calibre of Josh as our new Head of Rugby," said WRU chief executive Roger Lewis.

"He is passionate about the game and undoubtedly has the experience and determination to make a huge and positive difference for Welsh rugby."

Gatland said he looked forward to working with the 36-year-old, who will oversee rugby in Wales from community to elite level outside the senior international squad.

