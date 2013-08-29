Kevin Keegan (L) talks to Cliff Morgan (C) and Bobby Charlton outside the church where a funeral mass was held for Sir Henry Cooper in Tonbridge, southern England in this May 18, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flyhalf Cliff Morgan has died aged 83, the Wales Rugby Union (WRU) said on Thursday.

He was capped 29 times by Wales and played four times for the Lions on the 1955 tour to South Africa.

After retiring at 28 he went on to have a distinguished career as a broadcaster.

Morgan's description of the sensational try scored by Gareth Edwards for the Barbarians against the All Blacks in 1973 is one of the most famous pieces of television commentary in sporting history.

"I have lost a friend and we have all lost one of rugby's greats who was also a true gentleman," WRU president Dennis Gethin said in a statement.

"His exploits as a player for Cardiff, Wales, the Barbarians and the British and Irish Lions are legendary but he also achieved so much off the field of play."

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)