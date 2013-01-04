Wales winger George North could be a doubt for the Six Nations championship after being carried off on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Scarlets's 47-17 defeat at Ulster on Friday.

Scarlets backs coach Mark Jones told the BBC: "I only know what I saw on the replay. He's had a knee to the head and he's struggling with some head and neck issues."

Six Nations grand slam champions Wales, who have lost seven games in a row since their triumph in March, begin the defence of their title on February 2 at home to Ireland.

Wales have been hit by a string of injury problems in recent months with flyhalf Rhys Priestland already out of the Six Nations with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

