Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
Wales centre Jamie Roberts looks set to miss the November internationals after undergoing ankle surgery, the BBC reported on Monday.
The British and Irish Lions back sustained the injury playing for his new French club Racing Metro two weeks ago.
"The doctors seem to think I'll be out for a good few months," said the 26-year-old Roberts who has played 53 times for his country.
"But I will be working on my rehab, trying my best to be fit for selection."
Wales, the Six Nations champions, play South Africa, Argentina, Tonga and Australia in November.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.