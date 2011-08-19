SYDNEY Australian World Cup winner Michael Foley has been appointed head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs in place of Chris Hickey, the Super rugby team said on Friday.

Foley, a former hooker who played 50 tests for the Wallabies, was promoted from his position as forwards coach after Hickey declined a new contract despite leading the team to the playoffs in his third season in charge.

The 44-year-old will be expected to build a team to meet the high expectations of the Sydney public, who made their dissatisfaction at what they viewed as negative tactics clear during the 2011 season.

"From a rugby perspective we need to execute at a higher skill level with greater consistency -- that's what we want to do on the field and we know that's what the crowds want to see," Foley said in a news release.

"We need to put in performances which have mums and dads saying 'that's worth bringing the kids to the stadium to have a look at'."

Foley will be assisted by Scott Bowen as well as Alan Gaffney, who will return to his home city after concluding his job as Ireland's backs coach at the end of the World Cup in October.

