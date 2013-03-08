LONDON Former London Welsh team manager Mike Scott has been banned from rugby for life for providing false information over the registration of player Tyson Keats.

"Mike Scott is suspended from the management, coaching or playing of rugby union and membership of any club for life," the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Friday.

New Zealand-born scrumhalf Keats has played 10 Premiership matches for London Welsh without being correctly registered.

The written judgement of the misconduct hearing said Scott falsely stated on a player registration form that Keats had been born in England and was a British citizen and submitted a forged UK passport to support this.

Scott, who accepted the allegations, cannot apply for the order to be lifted for 10 years. He has 14 days to appeal the punishment.

In a separate hearing on Thursday, London Welsh were deducted five Premiership points with a further five-point penalty suspended until the end of next season.

The club said in a statement they plan to appeal the decision which they believed to be "extremely harsh under the circumstances".

The team are now bottom of the table two points behind Sale with five fixtures left.

