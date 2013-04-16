England's Jonny Wilkinson of RC Toulon looks on to his team mates during his match against Agen for the French Top 14 rugby union match in Toulon, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has extended his contract with Toulon by one year, the French Top 14 club said on Tuesday.

"The English flyhalf has just signed a one-year contract extension," Toulon said in a statement on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

Wilkinson, 33, had made his desire to extend his contract last month after pondering retirement.

Wilkinson, who kicked England's winning drop goal in the 2003 World Cup final, joined Toulon in 2009 from Newcastle.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)