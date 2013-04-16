Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has extended his contract with Toulon by one year, the French Top 14 club said on Tuesday.
"The English flyhalf has just signed a one-year contract extension," Toulon said in a statement on their website (www.rctoulon.com).
Wilkinson, 33, had made his desire to extend his contract last month after pondering retirement.
Wilkinson, who kicked England's winning drop goal in the 2003 World Cup final, joined Toulon in 2009 from Newcastle.
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.