Toulon's Jonny Wilkinson prepares to kick a penalty in their French rugby union final against Castres at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Few players know as much about rugby injuries as former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson.

The man who kicked the drop goal that clinched England's only World Cup victory in 2003 suffered a succession of back, neck, arm, rib and shoulder problems before retiring this year after a glittering 17-year career.

With England coach Stuart Lancaster facing a mounting injury list before the November internationals, players' health and safety is once more in the spotlight but Wilkinson does not think the situation is getting worse.

"I don't necessarily believe there is a great deal more injuries going on now since professionalism really kicked in the late 1990s," the 35-year-old told reporters on Friday.

"It happens. Most of it is contact injuries which can't be avoided.

"The ones you avoid are the ones where you have got to say, 'We can't accept this'. You can't have guys missing seasons because they aren't being looked after properly, pulling muscles in training and those sort of things."

Critics say that rugby has become more dangerous because of the sheer size and speed of modern players.

"There is that but you can't change the fact that guys are going to get bigger," Wilkinson said.

"The problem is not so much they are getting bigger, it's that the bigger ones can run faster. That is the issue because that is what creates the power.

"We need to make sure that guys are well looked after. You have got to listen to players and try to balance up this pressure to succeed all the time."

Wilkinson was renowned for the bravery of his tackling, frequently taking down players far heavier than himself, and he said he often played against medical advice.

"It's a difficult one to fight because I have been in that situation several times and I would always choose to play," he added.

"It's not clever but you love rugby and you think, 'I might not get this chance again'.

"It's difficult when you have got teams that are suffering relegation issues, teams that are fighting for titles and players coming back from injury."

INJURY SITUATION

Wilkinson believes medical knowledge will develop to keep the injury situation under control.

"The way that rugby's going, everything is a balance," he said.

"The technology and the knowledge in physiotherapy and the recovery side of the game is always trying to match the growth in the power and the technology in the preparation training.

"You have got the preventative side of that training as well in terms of building guys up to not get injured but it's going to keep growing in that respect so we have got to make sure the two things go hand in hand."

Wilkinson is not missing the mighty collisions that littered his career.

"Now I am retired I am just so glad that I can walk around happily and I know that I can still go to the gym and I can get on a bike and I can run around a little bit," he said.

"It's a two-way street but you can't avoid the fact especially when you see some of the guys coming out of Samoa and Tonga. Some of the wingers over there are incredible.

"They run at you and you get prepared for the biggest collision of your life and then as you go for that, they then dance around you and run off somewhere else and you think, 'What am I supposed to do?'.

"That was the no-win situation I am kind of glad I don't have to face anymore."

