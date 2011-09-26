AUCKLAND Argentina's World Cup hopes were dealt a significant blow when loose forward Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe was diagnosed with a serious knee injury that is highly likely to rule him out of the tournament.

The number eight ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's dramatic 13-12 win over Scotland and will need an operation, the team said in a statement late on Monday.

Argentina can reach the quarter-finals with a big win over Georgia in their final game on Sunday. England and Scotland are also vying for the two spots to advance from a tight Pool B.

Argentina were trailing Scotland 6-12 in Wellington before Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino scored a late try which Felipe Contepomi converted to grab the victory which kept alive their hopes of a last eight berth.

However, that win came at the expense of the likely loss of the team's powerful vice-captain Lobbe, who was central to Argentina's surprise third-place finish at the World Cup four years ago.

His loss would be a big blow for a small squad that was already forced to deal with the loss of talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez before the tournament and centre Gonzalo Tiesi during the event.

Also of concern for the South Americans is experienced prop Rodrigo Roncero, who has a right thigh injury which requires further examination and the left ankle of loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

