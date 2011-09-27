Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
AUCKLAND Argentina coach Santiago Phelan on Wednesday named the following team to play Georgia in their World Cup Pool B match at Arena Manawatu, Palmerston North on Sunday.
15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Juan Jose Imhoff, 10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Marcos Ayerza.
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Tomas Vallejos, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Agustín Gosio, 22-Martin Rodriguez
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Ian Ransom)
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.