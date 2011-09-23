WELLINGTON The return of Berrick Barnes gave Australia coach Robbie Deans some cheer as he surveyed his injury list following the 67-5 victory over the United States at the rugby World Cup on Friday.

"It's great to have Barnsey back out there. That was a big step for him with his recent history," Deans said after the Pool C match.

"He had some challenges through Super rugby. To get back into that sort of intensity...that's good for him and it's good for us."

The 25-year-old Barnes, who was forced to take a break from Super rugby after suffering migraines from a series of head knocks earlier this year, slotted effortlessly back into the Wallabies backline and provided an instant counterpoint to the mercurial Quade Cooper.

The 23-year-old Queensland Reds flyhalf had a mixed game on Friday as the Wallabies ran in 11 tries, though Deans said he was pleased with Cooper's performance after he was heavily criticised in the 15-6 loss to Ireland.

"Quade managed the game in a way we are pleased with," Deans said. "He produced some nice touches and he created a lot around him. No-one is perfect and there was ball that we didn't maintain that we will need to be better at."

Deans said Barnes's return would help to ease the injury crisis among his midfield backs, after Pat McCabe (shoulder), Anthony Faingaa (knocked out) and Rob Horne (broken cheek) were all injured in the U.S. match.

"If you look at the circumstances through the midfield then it's great to have him back on deck," Deans said. "He can do both (play flyhalf and inside centre); he provides choice for us.

"He offers us a lot in terms of organisation and his kicking game and he is an experienced player."

Barnes said he was just pleased to be back in the international fold.

"I suppose you still have the occasional doubt when you haven't played at this level for a while - it's near on a year...but it's just good to play, to play a test again," Barnes said. "It's an exciting thing."

The New South Wales Waratahs' playmaker, however, preferred to kick for touch when asked which position he would like to play in Australia's final Pool C encounter with Russia on October 1.

"At the end of the day I've played both," Barnes said when asked if he preferred flyhalf or inside centre.

"Quade's a premier 10. He's deserved that spot and he'll most likely be the incumbent there. So I don't see any reason why you'd want to change. I only filled in tonight because of necessity."

