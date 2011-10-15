Australia Wallabies' Kurtley Beale scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the U.S. at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

AUCKLAND Australia fullback Kurtley Beale has failed to prove his fitness and will miss the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.

The 22-year-old aggravated a hamstring injury in the quarter-final victory over South Africa last weekend but was named in the team on Friday on the proviso that he could prove his fitness on Saturday morning.

Beale, one of Australia's most potent attacking threats, failed to appear for the team photo at the Captain's Run session at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, however, and a team spokesman later confirmed he would not play.

Adam Ashley-Cooper will move from centre to play his 20th test at fullback with big-tackling Anthony Faingaa coming into partner Pat McCabe in midfield and Rob Horne taking a place among the replacements.

France play Wales in the first semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday.

Team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony Faingaa, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Rob Horne.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)