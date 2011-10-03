WELLINGTON The World Cup quarter-finals may officially mark the beginning of knockout stage but Australia had been treating every match as their last for three weeks, captain James Horwill said on Monday.

The highly touted Tri-Nations champions were upset 15-6 by Ireland in their second Pool C match and went straight into sudden-death mode thereafter, despite their final group matches being against the United States and Russia.

"From the Ireland game onwards it's been a knockout game for us. We couldn't drop a game," Horwill told reporters in Wellington as Australia began preparations for their quarter-final showdown with world champions South Africa.

"The mindset is that we have to do everything in power to get a win and that's what we will be doing this week."

The Wallabies, who had 10 players listed as injured or recovering following their victory over the United States, enter the match against the Springboks with only Rob Horne (broken cheek) unavailable for selection.

Most notable is winger Digby Ioane's return from a broken thumb and should he be selected, his strong running and link play with fullback Kurtley Beale could provide the key to unlock the Springboks' rush defence, which has conceded just 24 points.

"We want our players to take opportunities when we see them and that's the way we've always been," Horwill said of whether they would focus on their attack this week.

"If someone sees an opportunity they need to take it and make the most of it.

"Whether that is through the boot or scoring tries we just need to be pretty precise with what we're doing."

CONCENTRATION KEY

The Wallabies have won five of their last six matches against the Springboks, though Horwill and coaching co-ordinator David Nucifora said that counted for nothing.

"World Cups are different. It's a tournament; it's knockout; this is it. You can put all the history behind you," Horwill said of their clash on Sunday.

"You can't read too much into what's happened in the past. The World Cup is a different kettle of fish to other types of football."

Nucifora added that while the Wallabies had beaten the Springboks in both of their Tri-Nations encounters this year, the team were well aware that they must stay focussed until the game was over.

"The team that loses concentration for a split second on the weekend are going to be the teams that are going home," Nucifora said.

"There'll be one or two opportunities to win this game on Sunday and the teams that are up for it and ready to take those chances will be the ones that'll be staying."

"I don't think it'll come down to much more than that."

(Editing by John O'Brien)