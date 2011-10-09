South Africa Springboks' Danie Rossouw reacts after knocking the ball on during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Australia Wallabies at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON James O'Connor slotted a 72nd minute penalty in one of the few times Australia got into South African territory to give the Wallabies a 11-9 victory to advance to the World Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Australia captain James Horwill scored a 12th minute try while winger O'Connor slotted a 17th minute penalty to give the Tri-Nations champions an 8-0 lead, though both scores were against the run of play as the world champions dominated territory and possession throughout the match.

Flyhalf Morne Steyn scored South Africa's first points in the 39th minute and added another penalty and a drop goal in the second half before O'Connor slotted his second penalty to carry the Wallabies into the last four.

Australia now face either New Zealand or Argentina, who play later on Sunday, next week in the second semi-final at Eden Park.

