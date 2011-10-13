AUCKLAND Australia need to rediscover their attacking verve to complement the physical aggression they displayed in their victory over South Africa to beat New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final this week, coaching coordinator David Nucifora said on Thursday.

Australia put in a Herculean defensive effort to tackle their way to a dramatic victory over the 2007 champions in Wellington last weekend and set up Sunday's date with the number one side in the world at Eden Park.

The Wallabies came into the World Cup with the reputation of being one of the world's best attacking sides and Nucifora said the players were aware they would need to rediscover that part of their game if they were to upset the hosts.

"I don't think they took any reminding of the fact that this is going to go up a number of levels," he told reporters at the team hotel.

"Obviously it was a great defensive effort and the work around the contact areas was very good. But, yeah, there were areas in our game -- our attack and our lineout -- a couple of things that needed to improve."

All Blacks loose forward Kieran Read said earlier this week that New Zealand would be looking to dominate the Wallabies at the breakdown, but Nucifora thinks the match will not be decided by brute force alone.

"It's certainly not just physical aggression that's going to win the game," he said.

"You saw that last weekend in our match against the Springboks. There was a lot of skill and thought and you need to be accurate in what you're doing.

"People just biffing their bodies around won't necessarily give you the outcome you're looking for."

One result of last week's physical encounter against the Springboks was the hamstring injury to fullback Kurtley Beale and Nucifora said the team were still unsure whether he would be fit for the weekend.

"He's progressing," he said. "We don't really have a totally clear idea just yet on whether he's going to make it for Sunday.

"We'll look at him again tomorrow when we train and obviously we'll be a bit closer to making a decision whether he's going to be fit or not."

Australia have taken every opportunity this week to talk up the pressure on the host nation and Nucifora took his chance when he was asked to recall how the country had reacted to their quarter-final exit from the last World Cup.

"It was glum," said Nucifora, who was coach of the Auckland Blues at the time. "It means a heck of a lot to New Zealanders, the game of rugby, so I think that just puts a lot of pressure on their team.

"The players know and the players understand the expectation that sits on their shoulders to win a World Cup. How they deal with that will be really important.

"You only have to walk the streets, it's everywhere around you at the moment. The pressure is mounting, the expectation is there, it's been a long time and people want to win it."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)