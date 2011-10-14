Australia Wallabies' Kurtley Beale stretches in front of teammate Stephen Moore during a training session in Auckland October 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

AUCKLAND Australia have given fullback Kurtley Beale another 24 hours to prove his fitness for the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and provisionally named him in the team for Sunday's clash at Eden Park.

Beale, who aggravated a hamstring injury in the quarter-final victory over South Africa last weekend, will be replaced in the backfield by Adam Ashley-Cooper if he is unfit, with Anthony Faingaa coming into the centres.

If Beale, one of Australia's most potent attacking threats, does prove fit, Ashley-Cooper, who has played 19 tests at fullback, will retain his place in the centres and Faingaa will drop to the bench in place of Rob Horne.

Horne is fit again after suffering a cheek fracture in the pool phase.

"We'll make the announcement after the Captain's Run tomorrow," coach Robbie Deans said of Beale. "He'll have to prove he's 100 percent ready to go."

Lock Nathan Sharpe will not win his 100th cap in the match after Rob Simmons was preferred on the bench as back-up to James Horwill and Dan Vickerman in the second row.

"We make the decisions that are right for us," said Deans. "Rob has a slightly different skill set to Nathan, we expect a more lateral challenge from the All Blacks."

Prop Sekope Kepu, who was the other main injury concern, has recovered sufficiently from his ankle injury to take his place in the front row of a pack unchanged from the victory over the Springboks.

"Sekope trained fully today," said Deans. "He's obviously not 100 percent, none of them are but he's 100 percent available."

Big-tackling centre Pat McCabe has, as expected, recovered from a shoulder injury to take his place in midfield.

Quade Cooper retains his position at flyhalf despite an indifferent performance against South Africa and will continue the halfback partnership with Will Genia that goes back to their schooldays.

James O'Connor, another option to replace Beale at fullback, stays on the wing and is expected to retain place kicking duties.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Anthony Faingaa

(Editing by Ian Ransom)