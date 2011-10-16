Australia Wallabies coach Robbie Deans (L) and captain James Horwill attend a news conference after their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

By Julian Linden AUCKLAND There have been darker days in Australian rugby but surely few quite as raw and painful as Sunday's World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. The young and exciting Australian side were completely outplayed and out-thought by their fiercest rivals -- the All Blacks won 20-6, but the final scoreline flattered the Australians. It was Australia's heaviest defeat in any World Cup match since the competition began in 1987, and a brutal lesson for the cocky current crop, who had won this year's Super 15 and Tri-Nations titles, but were left without any excuses after the limitations of their game was exposed.

"They deserved to win, we were out-played by a better side today," Australia captain James Horwill said.

"Everyone's pretty disappointed. You can hear a pin drop in the dressing room. It's a tough pill to swallow."

To their credit, the Australians fought to the end but never looked like winning. Once again, they struggled in the scrum, the weakest part of their game, but were also beaten in areas they normally dominate.

Their kicking game was poor in comparison to the All Blacks. Their back three, badly missing injured fullback Kurtley Beale, spilt a handful of high balls and their celebrated backline could not find a way past the impenetrable New Zealand defence.

CHANGED APPROACH

"We changed our approach after halftime but we just weren't able to generate enough momentum and that inhibited our attack," said Wallabies coach Robbie Deans. "It was a tough night for all the boys. No-one enjoys coming second, they came here to win and we weren't successful."

Horwill praised his team for their efforts and said they would be better for the experience. The Wallabies overcame a shock loss to Ireland in the pool phase to beat South Africa in a nailbiting quarter-final last weekend before falling to a team that will go into the final as overwhelming favourites against France.

"It wasn't a lack of effort from the group -- we were beaten fair and square by a better side," Horwill said.

"I think we learnt from things we didn't do well. That experience against Ireland, we learnt from that. The disappointment is still pretty raw but the guys never stopped giving and offering themselves up."

For Deans, a New Zealander who left his homeland to become Australia's first foreign coach, there was no consolation in losing to his birthplace, even though he too expects the All Blacks to go on and win the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

"I think the All Blacks showed tonight that they are more than capable of winning that," Deans said.

"The intent is there... they're hungry, they'll take some stopping from here."

