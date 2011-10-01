AUCKLAND Australia winger Drew Mitchell's run of bad luck this year continued when it was confirmed on Sunday he would miss the rest of the rugby World Cup after damaging his hamstring in the victory over Russia.

The 27-year-old, who recovered from a horrific ankle injury just in time to make the tournament, pulled up in pain when going for what would have been his third try in the Wallabies' Pool C finale in Nelson.

A team spokesman said a scan had shown the injury to be a grade one hamstring tear, requiring a recovery time of up to six weeks.

Mitchell was stunned by his latest turn of misfortune.

"#walkedunderaladder #blackcats #brokenmirrors," he Tweeted on Saturday night.

The Wallabies will wait until later on Sunday to name squad replacements for both Mitchell and number eight Wycliff Palu, who suffered a hamstring injury in Australia's third pool match against the United States.

Versatile back-rower Matt Hodgson, who played in the defeat to Samoa that opened Australia's season, could get the call-up to replace Palu as he also offers cover at openside for his Western Force team mate David Pocock.

If coach Robbie Deans decides to replace like-for-like in Mitchell's case then his New South Wales Waratahs team mate Lachie Turner, who was in the squad for the successful Tri-Nations campaign, is likely to get the call.

The 68-22 victory over Russia secured a place in the quarter-finals for the Wallabies, who are most likely to face South Africa in Wellington next weekend. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)