AUCKLAND Australia suffered a major blow on the morning of their key World Cup Pool C clash with Ireland when flanker David Pocock was ruled out of the Eden Park match through injury on Saturday.

The highly-rated 23-year-old, the only specialist openside flanker in the Australian squad, was withdrawn from the team because of "soreness associated with a back strain," according to team officials.

Ben McCalman, usually a blindside flanker or number eight, has been brought into the side in place of his Western Force provincial team mate with number eight Wycliff Palu joining the replacements on the bench.

"It's more of an on-going irritation than anything serious, scans have shown nothing sinister, but David is a key member of our group. We would rather give him a bit of time to get it right before putting him back out there," coach Robbie Deans said in a team release.

Pocock will be a big loss to the Australians in a match where Ireland's ball-running back row and experienced midfield present a threat to Australia's hopes of dictating their own passage through the draw.

The winner of the match will almost certainly top Pool C and set up a quarter-final with the second-placed team from Pool D, likely to be Wales, Fiji or Samoa.

Saturday's losers are likely to finish second and play defending champions South Africa in the quarter-finals and, if they get through that, the All Blacks could be waiting in the last four.

Deans said McCalman was well suited to playing in the number seven shirt after his experience playing international sevens.

"Although Ben isn't a recognised openside, he does have some recent background there and has trained in the role on a regular basis with us this year," Deans added.

"We were looking to give him an outing on the openside before our pool programme concluded, it's now just come a bit earlier than we'd originally planned.

"He's looking forward to the opportunity and we believe in him. That's why we opted to utilise him as David's back up when we looked at our selection mix for the squad."

Palu's elevation to the bench means a likely return to international rugby for the first time since the end of 2009 for the burly back row forward.

