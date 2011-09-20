WELLINGTON Australia have played down concerns about their scrum wobbles after their forwards were trounced in the 15-6 humiliation by Ireland at the rugby World Cup on Saturday.

The Wallabies conceded a string of penalties in the defeat, often for an illegal bind or collapsing, as the Irish front row of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Mike Ross destroyed Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Ben Alexander in the set piece.

Assistant coach David Nucifora, a former Australia hooker, defended the Wallabies' scrum, however, saying it had "dominated" World Cup hosts New Zealand and world champions South Africa during Tri-Nations matches in the leadup.

"Our scrum's gone well this year," Nucifora told reporters at the team's hotel in Wellington. "We put the All Blacks and the Springboks under a lot of pressure and dominated them in recent matches, so it's not an issue for us.

"The Irish scrummed well the other night, we scrummed inconsistently. What we've got to fix is our consistency and our application to that.

"We don't have any issues with our scrum."

DRIVEN BACK

Many among the 58,000 crowd at Eden Park on Saturday might beg to differ.

One scrum in particular highlighted the Irish dominance, when they wheeled it towards the blindside to allow flanker Stephen Ferris to detach and lift Australia scrumhalf Will Genia off the ground and drive him back 10 metres.

The move ended with Ireland winning a turnover after the rest of their forwards blew over the top.

Since taking over in 2008, coach Robbie Deans has sought to restore the scrum as an attacking weapon, rather than carry on the use of the set piece as merely a re-start of play for devastating backlines -- in the manner of previous Wallabies sides for the better part of a decade.

Although it has steadily improved under the eye of former Australia prop Patricio Noriega, the Wallabies' performance against Ireland suggests it remains very much a work in progress.

The Wallabies also repeatedly fell for the Irish ploy of holding players up off the ground, which turned the attack into a maul rather than a ruck and cost turnovers, but Nucifora denied his players had been caught off-guard.

"We all play each other enough times, there's no surprises here for any of us," he said tersely.

"We're up in the north every November playing all these teams, so that's not a reason or an excuse for our performance the other night.

"We were just outplayed ... (and) it's a matter of the team collectively understanding what didn't go well and what did and fixing the things that didn't work for us."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)