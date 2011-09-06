AUCKLAND Australia coach Robbie Deans Tuesday named the following team to play their World Cup opening Pool C match against Italy Sunday at North Harbour Stadium, Albany.
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke Burgess, 22-James O'Connor
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Ian Ransom)