AUCKLAND Wallabies Pat McCabe and Sekope Peku could be forgiven for blanching at the prospect of facing the All Blacks in the World Cup semi-finals having just nursed themselves back to health after a bruising encounter with the Springboks last weekend.

Inside centre McCabe and loosehead prop Kepu have only established themselves in the Australia test team this season, however, and it would have taken more than a sore shoulder and turned ankle respectively to keep them away from the biggest game of their careers.

With all the talk of the youth in the Welsh team, who take on France in the weekend's other semi-final, it has perhaps been forgotten that many of the Wallabies squad are in their early 20s and still relative novices in the test arena.

Kepu, who was born in Australia but schooled in New Zealand, had played just three tests for Australia as a replacement before he became an ever-present this season.

"For many of the boys, this is the biggest game of our careers, and we're really looking forward to it," the 25-year-old told reporters on Friday.

"It can't get any bigger than this, we're just soaking up the atmosphere and clearing our minds and getting ready for it."

McCabe had played just once for his country before this year but, like Kepu, has been ever-present when fit as the Wallabies have charged to a first Tri-Nations title since 2001 and the last four of the World Cup.

"It's a great challenge," he said of Sunday's match. "More than anything it's an incredible opportunity to play against them on their home soil in a World Cup. It doesn't get a whole lot bigger."

Both players were part of the team that beat the All Blacks in Brisbane to clinch the Tri-Nations and both face formidable opposition at Eden Park.

McCabe will be up against Ma'a Nonu, widely considered the world's most effective inside centre, and the 23-year-old is hoping for help from his team mates to rein in the physical All Black.

"He's a big guy and he's obviously been in incredible form," McCabe said. "In my mind he's probably the form player in the tournament. Not just me but the whole team has a big role in stopping him."

Kepu will pack down opposite Owen Franks as the Australian front row look to prove they are no longer their country's Achilles heel.

The Australian pack still, however, have the nightmare of being blown away by the Irish forwards during their pool phase shock defeat at Eden Park as a reminder of what will happen if they do not compete effectively.

"Ireland was a wake-up call but I think we're progressing since," he said. "Last week against Springboks, I think we held our weight. But we've definitely got to step up this weekend because the All Blacks are definitely the pack to beat."

Australia managed to beat defending champions South Africa with virtually no possession last week -- McCabe reckons he had three carries in the entire match -- and Kepu said the pack realised that would have to change on Sunday.

"It'll be up to us in the engine room to provide that platform and the front-foot ball for our backs," said Kepu.

"We've just got to muscle up, and fire up, and turn up this weekend and everything else should look after itself."

