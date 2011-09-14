WHANGAREI, New Zealand Canada coach Kieran Crowley was bursting with pride after his mainly amateur team beat Tonga at the World Cup on Wednesday but almost as unhappy at how little time they have to prepare for their next game.

Much has been made of how competitive the game's second tier nations have been over the first few matches of the tournament, an indication of the closing gap between the best and the rest in world rugby, according to organisers.

But Canada, who overturned a seven-point deficit to run out 25-20 winners over Tonga, must now pick themselves up from a hugely physical encounter against the Pacific islanders for their second Pool A encounter against France on Sunday.

"It makes me laugh when tier two countries have four-day turnarounds and all tier one countries have seven-day turnarounds and eight-day turnarounds," New Zealander Crowley told reporters.

"It is what it is," he added. "We knew what it was when the draw came out and we've tried to do some things in our preparations that have mirrored that and we'll see on Sunday how successful that's been."

For all his dour demeanour and wry humour, however, there was no hiding the pride the former All Black had in his team for their stirring victory at the Northland Events Centre.

"You've got to be proud, I've said it before, these guys are some of the best professionals I've ever worked with, they just don't get paid," he said. "They'll run through a brick wall for you, they'll die for you, and they were able to do that today.

"We'll let them enjoy it tonight but we'll be back on track in four days. So that's the challenge that we have as a tier two nation because a lot of our players are not used to that."

Crowley said he was particularly happy with how his pack had dealt with the Tongans in the set scrum.

"I am very proud of the scrum," he said. "The loosehead prop (Hubert Buydens) has only been playing for four years and the tighthead (Jason Marshall) for two.

"For them to perform on a world stage that's why I think that if we had regular competition, I don't know where these boys could go to."

Flanker Chauncey O'Toole, who plays in Wales with the Ospreys, was his only major injury concern.

"Chauncey had an ankle injury and it doesn't look good and he's going to get some X-rays but the others are all bouncing off the walls down there so they look alright," he said.

Crowley also paid tribute to his backroom staff, who will have the job of getting the players ready for a match against one of rugby's major powers in Napier.

"Two or three years ago, we would have lost that today," he added. "The strength and conditioning coach has done a magnificent job, now we'll see how good his recovery techniques are."

(Editing by John O'Brien)