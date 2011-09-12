Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
AUCKLAND Canada coach Kieran Crowley named the following team on Monday to play in their opening rugby World Cup Pool A match against Tonga in Whangarei on Wednesday.
15-James Pritchard, 14-Ciaran Hearn, 13-DTH Van Der Merwe, 12-Ryan Smith, 11-Phil Mackenzie, 10-Ander Monro, 9-Ed Fairhurst, 8-Aaron Carpenter, 7-Chauncey O'Toole, 6-Adam Kleeberger, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 4-Jebb Sinclair, 3-Jason Marshall, 2-Pat Riordan (captain); 1-Hubert Buydens.
Replacements: 16-Ryan Hamilton, 17-Scott Franklin, 18-Tyler Hotson, 19-Nanyak Dala, 20-Conor Trainor, 21-Sean White, 22-Matt Evans.
(Complied by Alex Borthwick, Editing by John O'Brien)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.