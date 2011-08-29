LONDON All but forgotten in the nostalgic afterglow of the All Blacks' solitary World Cup triumph is the ambivalence and often bitter hostility shown by the New Zealand public towards their national game in 1987.

The country had been ripped apart by virtual civil war during a South African tour six years earlier, a 1986 rebel tour of the pariah apartheid nation had ended in rancour and discord while soccer was blossoming in schools and rugby league was growing in popularity.

Subsequently the buildup to the inaugural World Cup, instigated by the New Zealand and Australia unions to general indifference in the northern hemisphere, was muted at best.

The credibility was not enhanced when Prime Minister David Lange announced he would not attend a tournament containing a team who included players he viewed as apologists for apartheid.

The biggest stir in New Zealand before the tournament opened was sparked by television advertisements of All Blacks captain Andy Dalton promoting Japanese tractors. To conform to the amateur regulations of the day they were captioned "Andy Dalton - farmer".

Nobody was expected to be believe for a second that Dalton was being paid for his prowess as a farmer. But whether or not it sold tractors the advertisement did revive unwelcome memories of the large sums which he and his fellow Cavaliers had been reportedly paid for their misconceived tour.

TOKEN PUNISHMENT

The Cavaliers had individually sworn they had received nothing more than the daily allowance set by the International Board, an allowance they were not entitled to in the first place as they were not officially representing their country.

As a token punishment they were suspended for two matches then promptly recalled after their replacements, the so-called "Baby Blacks", lost the first of a three-test series against Australia by a point after a famous win over a powerful French side.

"So much for the separation of politics and sport," commented the distinguished rugby writer T.P.(Terry) McClean.

"The announcement of the two-match suspension and the decision to dump the Babies fostered an even greater measure of cynicism among bystanders of Kiwi rugby."

David Kirk, a fresh-faced scrumhalf who had refused an invitation to tour with the Cavaliers, captained the All Blacks throughout the 1986 season. But after the All Blacks lost the Bledisloe Cup to the Wallabies he was replaced as skipper by Jock Hobbs, one of the Cavaliers, for a tour of France.

After Hobbs' early retirement because of recurrent concussion, Dalton, whose jaw had been broken in the opening match of the Cavaliers' tour, was named as World Cup captain.

He, too, fell victim to injury, pulling a hamstring muscle just before the tournament, and Kirk, who had been targeted by disgruntled Cavaliers during the France tour, was reappointed as skipper.

Against this unpromising backdrop, the tournament opened on a Friday afternoon in Auckland with Eden Park only half full for the All Blacks' match against Italy.

If ever a tournament needed a signature moment it was the first rugby World Cup. On hand, providentially, was John Kirwan, a strapping blond Auckland winger who had also turned down an invitation to join the Cavaliers.

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH

After Kirwan had scored a try, Italy kicked deep. The ball was fielded by Kirk who fed flyhalf Grant Fox. Fox passed to Kirwan, who set off an surging, weaving, unstoppable run through what appeared to be the entire Italian team before emerging in the clear to score an unforgettable try.

After annihilating Italy 70-6, New Zealand went from strength to strength while the World Cup as a whole quickly captured the public imagination.

A new regime, headed by former captain Brian Lochore, emphasised the need to play entertaining rugby and a team blending the generations healed the raw divisions in the All Blacks camp.

Of the 1987 champions, Dalton's replacement at hooker Sean Fitzpatrick went on to win a record 92 caps for the All Blacks. Fitzpatrick, Kirwan and flanker Michael Jones would qualify for a mythical all-time All Blacks side.

Across the Tasman sea, Five Nations champions France triumphed in a wondrous semi-final against Australia culminating in a try to Serge Blanco after the French had run the ball the length of the field.

The one team to consistently challenge the might of the southern hemisphere sides in a mediocre decade for European rugby, France were worthy finalists but could not reproduce their Sydney form at Eden Park and were well beaten 29-9 in the final.

Kirk, who scored a try in his final test before taking up a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University, hugged Dalton after the match. He explained later that it had been an instinctive gesture of sympathy for a man who had continued to contribute although he would have known his test career was over.

Twenty-four years on, as New Zealand strive to win the elusive Webb Ellis trophy for a second time, the image has come to stand for a symbol of reconciliation between the old and the new.

June 20, 1987, was the day rugby was finally restored to its place in the affections of the New Zealand public.

(Edited by Patrick Johnston)