DUNEDIN, New Zealand When Delon Armitage missed the 2011 Six Nations championship after being suspended for pushing a doping official, his prospects of making England's World Cup squad looked slim to say the least.

His hopes were damaged further by a three-week ban in May for punching that ruled him out of England's game against the Barbarians and a drop in form that cleared the path for Ben Foden to become England's first-choice fullback.

Yet Saturday, Armitage will complete a rapid rehabilitation as he proudly runs out at Otago Stadium to make his World Cup debut, playing on the wing in place of injured Mark Cueto in England's opening match against Argentina.

It was the back injury sustained by Cueto 20 minutes into last month's warm-up in Dublin that opened the door for Armitage and, just as he had when making his unexpected international debut three years ago, he charged through all guns blazing.

Despite never having started any of his 22 internationals on the wing, Armitage looked very much at home out wide, scoring a try as England triumphed 20-9.

Cueto failed to recover and so Armitage, England's player of the year in his debut season, starts Saturday.

"I didn't even think I'd be over here so it's a massive turnaround," Armitage told reporters Thursday after the team was revealed.

"If you do the hard work, the right things, sometimes you get your rewards. I had to work really hard even to get on the bench so to get the opportunity to start is massive."

CEMENT PLACE

Having served an eight-week ban for pushing and abusing a doping officer then a further three for punching, Armitage, 27, hopes his dark days are behind him.

"What's happened has happened," he said.

"They (the England management) didn't really need to say anything to me. I just had to train hard. My record for England is really good, I've never had a problem or issues with discipline and there was nothing really for me to fix.

"I just wanted to keep doing what I'm doing for England and get some form back. I'm just going to go out there and play the way I've been playing. Hopefully, I can cement a place in the starting XV.

"It's everything I've ever wanted since I watched the final in 2003 (when England won the World Cup). To have an opportunity to come here and start the first game, I'm over the moon."

Armitage has played the odd game on the wing for London Irish and said there was little difference from his usual position.

"Nowadays it's just a back three, whether you are a wing or fullback," he said.

"People think you are on the wing, you're not at fullback so you're not controlling the play. But, as (fellow England wing) Chris Ashton shows, if you come off your wing and look for work, you get your rewards.

"He's scored a lot of tries, just following the chubbier guys, so hopefully I can try to do the same and find a few gaps.

"I play a lot better with a smile on my face, when I'm relaxed and enjoying it and recently I have got to back that.

"The style England are playing, the way we want to throw the ball around and the way we want to have a go, that suits the way I want to play."

(Editing by John O'Brien)