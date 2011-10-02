HAMILTON, New Zealand England back Delon Armitage has been cited for a dangerous high tackle during Saturday's 16-12 victory over Scotland at Eden Park.

Armitage will face a hearing in Auckland on Monday over the tackle he made on Scotland fullback Chris Paterson during the Pool B match, which secured England's passage to the quarter-finals.

Playing on the wing, Armitage was England's main attacking threat in an otherwise uninspiring display by the 2003 world champions.

If found guilty, Armitage is likely to miss England's last eight clash against France back at Eden Park next Saturday.

