DUNEDIN England's Chris Ashton, who was in the thick of the action during the rugby World Cup team's controversial visit to a Queenstown bar's "Mad Midget Weekender," is struggling to take the criticism seriously.

The winger, who generally has a smile on his face whatever the circumstances, was pictured with several team mates wrestling and posing for scrums with other drinkers as well as the performers from the Australian-based Midget event as England's players celebrated their opening World Cup win over Argentina.

"It does us a real favour because it gives everyone a laugh and makes everyone relax," said the winger, dismissing any criticism of the night out, a week before England's second game against Georgia this Sunday.

"At the World Cup it does get so tense sometimes and it's good to get a break from it and be with friends.

"It's not blown up too big with us. If anything, it's brought us closer together and tighter as a group of people. It's just lads enjoying a night out. We just don't see anything in it and we're concentrating on this weekend."

Ashton said the players had been initially unaware of the dwarf-based entertainment on offer. "We weren't doing anything out of the ordinary," he said.

"There were dwarves there, yes, but that was just the night the bar was having. We didn't bring them with us or anything like that.

"There are a lot of people out to put a spin on things. You can have a picture with fans and if it happens to be girls, you can make whatever you want of it.

"BE CAREFUL"

"We just have to watch out and be a bit more careful about what we're doing and how we go about it. It's just brought us a bit more together and made us realise the effect the World Cup has on the team."

Of greater concern to Ashton is the fact that the tries have dried up after an explosive start to his international career that brought nine tries in his first nine matches.

Since then he has gone five without a score and also missed England's three August warm-ups with an ankle injury.

"I'm not too bothered about the tries but a few carries would be nice," said the rugby league convert. "I'm chasing everywhere but I'm just not getting much joy at the minute. Sometimes it goes like that and you've got to take the rough with the smooth. I'm hoping there's going to be a turning point soon."

Ashton's uncanny knack of knowing where the ball is likely to end up has made him one of the most prolific finishers in the English Premiership but he says he has struggled as England have struggled to reproduce the flowing rugby that helped them demolish Australia last November.

"I wouldn't say it's to do with confidence. It's just something I do and how I play," he said. "If a game's slow and full of penalties, it's going to be hard for me to get involved in.

"We haven't had any phases or any breakdowns for me to get any ball from, so we've been working in training this week on making that breakdown a lot easier for us.

"(Scrumhalf) Ben Youngs is back and he always seems to speed the game up when he's playing, so I'll be sniffing around him."

Ashton said England were expecting another slugfest against Georgia on Sunday.

"Last week was a good rehearsal for us for this week. It was a big set of lads and this week it is just a slightly bigger set of lads," he said.

"We're expecting exactly the same: slow breakdowns and we've got to go in there and do our job first if we want any ball, otherwise it's just going to be a penalty-fest and a real slow game -- exactly what we don't want."

