LONDON English Premiership rugby clubs on Friday settled a dispute over lost revenue during next year's World Cup with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) for a reported compensation package worth 13 million pounds.

The clubs were concerned by the prospect of loss of income streams caused by the disruption of hosting the tournament in England, British media reported. The clubs feared a possible spell of five months without income.

As part of the settlement, the 2015-16 league season will start on Oct. 17 after the International Rugby Board (IRB) granted dispensation for club games to be staged during the knockout phase of the tournament.

"It's a reflection of the strength of the partnership that, once again, we have managed to come to an arrangement that benefits both the RFU and clubs," RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We're very happy to continue to invest significant sums into Premiership Rugby and to support their desire to be successful on and off the pitch."

