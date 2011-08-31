Factbox on England ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on September 9

Coach: Martin Johnson

Captain: Lewis Moody

2007 Result: Runner-up

Best performances: Winner (2003)

Prospects - With tournament pedigree, a Six Nations title under their belt and a kind draw in New Zealand avoiding the southern Hemisphere heavyweights, England look in good shape to claim at least a semi-final berth in New Zealand.

They appear to have a solid mix of youth and experience with strong decision makers in key positions but their inability to change tactics when things aren't going their way remains a concern.

Player to watch: Jonny Wilkinson - England's ageless fly-half, playing in his fourth World Cup, remains the face of English rugby.

No longer a kicking-orientated flyhalf, Wilkinson, still a fearsome tackler, has learnt to make the most of England's exciting backline featuring Chris Ashton and Ben Foden.

His game management and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over were sorely missed in a warm-up defeat to Wales on August 13. England's chances of success in New Zealand will rest on Wilkinson's shoulders.

Squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero, Tom Croft, Louis Deacon, Nick Easter, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Courtney Lawes, Lee Mears, Lewis Moody (captain), Tom Palmer, Simon Shaw, Andrew Sheridan, Matt Stevens, Steve Thompson, David Wilson, Tom Wood.

Backs: Delon Armitage, Chris Ashton, Matt Banahan, Mark Cueto, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Shontayne Hape, Joe Simpson, Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Jonny Wilkinson, Ben Youngs

