AUCKLAND England have been talking about "learning lessons" since their first game at the rugby World Cup and fullback Ben Foden says they should be ready to sit their toughest exam to date when they face France in Saturday's quarter-final.

Defensively, England have been superb and their record of conceding only one try in their four pool games is the best of the 20 teams in the tournament.

In other areas they have been stilted and lacking conviction, not least in last Saturday's scrambling win over Scotland that sent them through top of Pool B.

With a quarter-final against France, who they have beaten in the semi-finals of the last two tournaments, and a potential final four match-up against either Ireland or Wales, both of whom they beat in their August warm-up games, England have a gilt-edged chance to make an unprecedented third straight final.

Foden, however, said a repeat of their flat shows in the pool stage would be unlikely to be good enough to get past the French, despite their own ragged group form where they lost to New Zealand and Tonga and were pushed all the way by Japan.

"If we are going to go on and win a World Cup we really need to step up a level and really take it to the French," Foden told reporters at the team hotel.

"We've had a few disappointing performances and we know if we replicate those there is only so far we can go. We need to up our form, play well this weekend, and that will put a spring in our step for the semi final."

MOMENT OF "REALISM"

Foden accepted that England's display against Scotland, when they staved off elimination from the tournament through a late Chris Ashton try, was below par but said they could take heart from their strong finish.

"There was a moment there of realism when we thought we could be going home if we didn't pull our fingers out," he said.

"The first-half performance we were very disappointed with but in the second half and especially towards the end of the game we started to play some good rugby and got through our phases and it's when we looked our most dangerous and took our chance.

"Hopefully that will wake us up and teach us that if we want to progress in this competition then we need to play that style of rugby for the full 80 minutes and not wait for a wake-up call."

Foden, like everyone else in the England camp, knows that of all the teams in world rugby the French are the last who should be written off purely on form.

"People expect them not to perform that well but that is when they are at their most dangerous," he said.

"They've got players who are capable of causing carnage out there so they are a great team who can turn it on, so it's important we take it to them, really start the game with a bang and score some points in the first 20 minutes and let them know they are in a tough battle.

"No matter what's going on off the field it's 15 v 15 on the pitch and if we don't turn up I'm pretty sure the French will take their chance."

