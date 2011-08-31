Players and management watch proceedings as they arrive at Auckland International airport for the 2011 Rugby World Cup August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

LONDON England won the 2003 World Cup as favourites, reached the 2007 final against all odds but go into the 2011 edition somewhere between the two after 18 turbulent months where hopes have been raised and dampened on an almost weekly basis.

Eight years ago Clive Woodward's settled, vastly experienced side arrived in Australia with an unprecedented stranglehold on the southern hemisphere sides. Fresh from beating New Zealand and Australia on their own turf they duly went on to become the first and only European side to lift the trophy.

In 2007 they went to France with question marks all over their lineup, were humiliated by South Africa in the pool stages yet somehow roared back to beat Australia and France in the knockout phase before finally running out of ideas against the Springboks in the final.

Now, with Martin Johnson at the helm as manager, it is anyone's guess how they will perform.

Optimists will point to their first Six Nations title for eight years, a scintillating all-action destruction of Australia in November and a World Cup draw that gives them a path to the final avoiding South Africa and odds-on favourites New Zealand.

They also have shown a proven ability to up their game when it matters in the last two tournaments and have a handful of exciting players knocking on the door of "world class".

Pessimists will pick out their November struggles against Samoa and South Africa in the wake of the Australia win and how they were outclassed again by Ireland in the Six Nations finale that took much of the gloss off their title.

Those matches provided examples of their inability to adapt their game when things are not going to plan.

They will also wonder how England's ponderous midfield can hope to challenge their rivals and question whether Toby Flood really has what it takes when compared with the likes of Dan Carter and Quade Cooper in the key flyhalf position.

Even the doubters, however, would accept that England are unrecognisable from the ponderous outfit of the Steve Borthwick era and on their day are capable again of beating anyone.

Their pack has yet to develop into a settled, feared unit but there are some top-notch performers within it.

Johnson will be happy to have used a wide range of personnel in the last 18 months and there does appear to be a nice balance of experience and youth and of ballast and athleticism.

Most of England's brightest recent moments have come courtesy of winger Chris Ashton, fullback Ben Foden and scrumhalf Ben Youngs and that tyro trio are likely to carry their nation's hopes into the tournament, ably backed up by the class and consistency of winger Mark Cueto.

After that, things do not look so rosy. The centre duo of Mike Tindall and Shontayne Hape might delight coaches with their tackle count but there is precious little invention or variety in their play that puts huge pressure on those either side of them.

The try-scoring debut of Manu Tuilagi in the warm-up win over Wales gives Johnson a left-field option after the burly but mobile Samoa-born 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive first full senior season at Leicester.

Tindall captained England to their first Six Nations title since 2003 this year and may hang on to the armband if regular skipper Lewis Moody fails to overcome his latest knee injury.

Flood has established himself ahead of Jonny Wilkinson as first-choice flyhalf and has produced some masterful displays.

However, many fans are still unconvinced that he has that magic ingredient that enables the very best to thrive when the pressure is at its greatest and the presence of Wilkinson on the bench remains a reassuring one.

Once in New Zealand England will need to hit the ground running as they face Argentina in their opening game on September 10.

The Pumas are top seeds in the group on the back of their superb show in the 2007 tournament but the current side look a long way short of that level and it would be something of a surprise if they triumphed in Dunedin.

England then play Georgia, Romania and Scotland and if they top their group their path to the final is likely to be France in the quarter-finals followed by Australia in the semi-finals - fixtures that have brought out the very best in them in the last two tournaments.

Victories would take them to an unprecedented third successive final, probably against New Zealand or South Africa.

Though beating the hosts on October 23 in Auckland looks a mountain they are ill-equipped to climb, the All Blacks' regular World Cup implosions and Johnson's winning mentality mean that absolutely nothing can be taken for granted.

