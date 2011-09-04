England's Ben Foden poses for photographers at the team hotel in Bagshot near London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

AUCKLAND Manu Tuilagi's spectacular start to his England career has come as no surprise to attack coach Brian Smith, who only needed to see the 20-year-old Samoan-born centre in training to be convinced he would make the rugby World Cup squad.

Tuilagi has thrilled fans with his direct, powerful running and bone-crushing defensive hits on his way to scoring two tries in two tests for England.

Was it Tuilagi's successful debut against Wales at Twickenham where he received a standing ovation from the crowd that had convinced the coaches to bring him to the World Cup?

"No, we were pretty sure from what we had seen with him going shoulder to shoulder with our current squad," former Australia and Ireland flyhalf Smith told reporters at the team's hotel in Auckland on Sunday.

"We pretty much make up our minds on players from what we see in the training."

Manu is the younger brother of four Tuilagis who have all played for Samoa and Leicester, where he was named young player-of-the-year in his first season at the English club.

"He comes from a very good background, he has a big rugby family obviously and literally big," Smith said.

"He is very grounded and he is very fortunate his cultural background means he has a lot of support. He has his feet on the ground and is a terrific young bloke to work with."

However, such achievements and a first World Cup appearance would have seemed so far away only last year when he faced deportation from his adopted country after an issue with his visa.

A 10-week ban, that was reduced to five, for landing a flurry of punches on future England team mate Chris Ashton in a May league game also threatened his World Cup inclusion.

But with that all behind him now he can look forward to terrorising defences in New Zealand.

"We've got space for big powerful centres and Manu fills that role. But he's also got lovely hands and a good offloader. He's an outstanding talent," Smith said.

"The most important thing is he keeps his feet on the ground and we get a level of consistency from him.

"How far he can go? It's very early to say. He has only played a couple of games for us and he has done very well and scored a couple of tries."

WIN MAGNIFICENTLY

Tuilagi's attacking pedigree will be a welcome change for Smith who has worked with more defensively aware centres like Mike Tindall and Shontayne Hape in previous matches under Johnson's charge.

The World Cup also puts England in the rare position of the bonus point system, where an extra point is awarded to teams in the group stages for scoring four or more tries in a match.

Despite the emergence of Tuilagi, winger Ashton, fullback Ben Foden and scrumhalf Ben Youngs the team still struggles to get away from being labelled a conservative team.

"I think what we have tried to do over the last couple of seasons is expand the way we play and I think we have done alright," Smith said in his team's defence. "Our track record in try scoring has been pretty good in the last three years.

"You always want to win and win magnificently if its Super 15 you want to score four tries if its test footie you want to score more than two but sometimes you have to do what's enough to win the game.

"It's more important to get the result than the style but being a back I will always prefer that we do both."

England were scheduled to leave Auckland on Sunday and fly down to Dunedin in preparation for their opening World Cup Pool B clash against Argentina on Saturday.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer)